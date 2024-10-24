Mahindra launches 2 new vehicle testing facilities, will test upcoming SUVs

Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday inaugurated two new vehicle testing facilities in Tamil Nadu, where the homegrown auto major plans to test the safety of its SUVs. One of the testing facilities is located at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, which will test the SUVs of the automaker, the company has stated in a regulatory filing.

The auto manufacturing company formally opened a passive safety lab and a battery and cell research laboratory for its engineers to test the safety of Mahindra SUVs at various load cases and perform research on cell technologies. Mahindra further stated in its regulatory filing that the company has invested more than ₹300 crore to set up these two laboratories. These are 55 kilometres away from the Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) where the company develops all its SUVs.

Speaking of the launch of these two testing facilities, Velusamy R, President of the Automotive Technology & Product Development division of Mahindra, said that safety and sustainability are paramount for the company. "Our engineers will now work on these highly sophisticated labs to develop the most fascinating and safe SUVs for our customers," he said further adding that these laboratories will complement MRV where the products are engineered and Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT), where cars are tested in a variety of terrains and simulations.

Mahindra gearing up for an EV offensive

Mahindra is currently working on its plan for an EV offensive, under which, the homegrown car manufacturer aims to launch multiple electric cars. While some of them will be built from scratch, some will come as electric versions of the current ICE-powered models.

The automaker currently sells the XUV400 electric SUV, which is the EV avatar of the erstwhile XUV300 sub-compact SUV. The automaker is now working on the EV avatar of XUV 3XO, while other electric cars in the lineup include BE.05, BE.07 and XUV e9 among others.

