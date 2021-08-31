This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lotus plans to introduce four electric vehicles by 2026, first to be an SUV
After unveiling its last petrol car, Lotus is all set to begin its electrification journey.
Lotus aims to introduce two electric SUVs in the next five years.
Lotus
recently
unveiled
its
final
combustion
engine
sports
car,
Lotus
Emira,
and
is
now
gearing
up
to
embark
on
its
electrification
journey.
The
automaker
has
announced
that
it
has
planned
four
new
electric
vehicles
that
it
will
launch
by
2026.
These
new
models
will
be
a
part
of
the
brand's
Vision80
strategy.
This
strategy
focuses
on
Lotus's
-
owned
by
China's
Geely
–
transformation
as
an
electric
vehicle
brand
that
will
celebrate
80
years
of
its
establishment
in
2028.
Lotus has plans of bringing in a zero-emission SUV that will be based on Lotus Premium architecture that is one of the four platforms that the automaker announced this year. The brand also plans to label it as a premium lifestyle vehicle and that the new product will get a powertrain constituting 92-120 kWh batteries. Lotus also claims that this SUV will be able to hit 100 kmph in three seconds.
Following this launch, Lotus also aims to bring in an all-electric four-door coupe in 2023. It also has a plan for a bigger SUV launch in 2024 and an all-electric sports car for 2026.
Lotus has set its five-year plan focusing on creating a base for its electric vehicle lineup. The company has also established a new headquarters in Wuhan, China to expand its operations. The brand has announced that its new factory will come with an integrated intelligent test track where the manufactured vehicles will be transported by autonomous vehicles.
Managing Director at Lotus, Matt Windle, shared in the report that Lotus is paving its way to becoming a global car company with its new strategy. “The launch of Lotus Technology is a major milestone on the road to making that a reality, while adhering to the unwavering Lotus principles of pure performance, efficiency, motorsport success and, above all, being ‘For the Drivers’," he reportedly said.