Alfa Romeo takes aim at Porsche, may drive out an all-electric SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM
  • Alfa Romeo set to rival the Porsche Cayenne in 2027 with a flagship electric SUV but approval is pending and dependant on market factors
Alfa Romeo is currently debating between a compact hatchback and an E-segment electric SUV for their fifth model line. (REUTERS)
Alfa Romeo is currently debating between a compact hatchback and an E-segment electric SUV for their fifth model line.

Alfa Romeo prepares to add a fifth model line with brand CEO, Jean-phillipe Imparato, hinting at the possibility of a new flagship large SUV for 2027. Imparato has reportedly stated that the Italian brand wishes to rival the Porsche Cayenne with an all-electric SUV but adds that the final decision will be taken near the end of 2024.

Alfa Romeo has reportedly been aiming for an electric SUV in the E-segment but is also not shying away from considering alternatives, such as a C-segment compact hatchback. While Imparato wishes to go up in size, getting approval for the SUV would depend on North America’s progress with electrification and how much potential for growth is in the Asian market considering the dominance of the Chinese EV players. China is currently the world’s largest market for electric vehicles and has a number of manufacturers that offer a plethora of options with incentives to make them affordable for the public.

Something in the way

Alfa Romeo has designs and engine ready for a future EV but needs to wait for approval. (Alfa Romeo, Stellantis)
Alfa Romeo has designs and engine ready for a future EV but needs to wait for approval. (Alfa Romeo, Stellantis)

Alfa Romeo recently revealed their first ever electric crossover, Junior, and they wish to keep going upwards in terms of size. The brand reportedly has the means of doing so; Imparato has stated that they have the electric platform and engine as well as some design sketches. Parent company Stellantis posseses the STLA Large architecture, a platform for any large EV to sit on. This architecture enables fast-charging and allows for the use of a diverse range of motors and batteries.

While the E-segment of European vehicles is currently crowded, Stellantis is present only through two brands — Jeep and Maserati. A third entry through Alfa Romeo would be benefitial in capturing market share, especially through the Italian carmaker’s outstanding design. If the approval for the E-segment SUV seems to be out of reach, however, Imparato has stated that the only other alternative approach is to go for a C-segment hatchback, “because we have everything – the compact, saloon, C-SUV, D-SUV. So the question is: up or down?"

Also Read : Upcoming cars of 2024

The 2025 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is a supercar that revives the legacy of its 1967 ancestor. (Alfa Romeo, Stellantis)
The 2025 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is a supercar that revives the legacy of its 1967 ancestor. (Alfa Romeo, Stellantis)

The current Alfa Romeo lineup includes the Giulia saloon along with three SUVs — Junior, Tonale, and Stelvio. The Giulia and the Stelvio are reportedly to be replaced in the following two years with electric variants that will sit on the STLA platform. Alfa Romeo is further in place to revive iconic frontrunners as supercars such as the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. Based on the 1967 sportscar bearing the same name, the Stradale shares a lot of engine components with the Maserati MC12 and is set to launch in 2025.

