Looking to buy WagonR, Baleno, Brezza? Maruti Suzuki enhances warranty schemes

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday announced it has enhanced warranty programs on all its car models offered in the country. With a view on enhancing ownership experience for models offered under both Arena and Nexa retail chain, Maruti Suzuki informs that the improved warranty program will be applicable on its cars delivered to buyers from today (Tuesday) onwards.

As part of the warranty program enhancement, Maruti Suzuki says that the standard warranty on its cars - previously at two years or 40,000 kms - is now at three years or 100,000 kms, whichever is earlier. “The enhanced standard warranty provides long-lasting coverage for the engine, transmission, mechanical components, electrical and air conditioning systems excluding consumables. This assures a greater peace of mind to customers, as they get access to free repairs at any of Maruti Suzuki's authorized service centres across the country throughout the warranty period," the company statement reads.

Customers opting for extended warranty also have something to look forward to. The various packages offered by Maruti Suzuki as part of extended cover now goes up to the first six years or 1.60 lakh kms of a vehicle. There are three extended warranty packages offered by the company now.

Maruti Suzuki extended warranty program:

Maruti Suzuki is offering three extended warranty program to customers. The first is the Platinum Package (fourth year or 1.20 lakh kms), followed by Royal Platinum Package (fifth year or 1.40 lakh kms) and the Solitaire Package (sixth year or 1.60 lakh kms).

The company further claims that it has also expanded the extended warranty coverage to as many as ‘11 high-value parts which were earlier limited to the duration of standard warranty.’

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, explains that the decision to enhance warranty program is reflective of the quality that Maruti cars offer. “The company’s decision to increase the standard warranty period is reflective of its trust on advanced engineering and robust product quality that assure the customers a reliable driving experience," he said. “These enhancements are part of Maruti Suzuki’s ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional value and assurance to its customers."

