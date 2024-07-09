Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Looking To Buy Wagonr, Baleno, Brezza? Maruti Suzuki Enhances Warranty Schemes

Looking to buy WagonR, Baleno, Brezza? Maruti Suzuki enhances warranty schemes

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Jul 2024, 12:43 PM
Follow us on:
  • Maruti Suzuki improves its warranty program on new cars while also enhancing extended warranty program details.
Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in India. While a dominant player in the small car segments, the company has recently shifted focus to the SUV body type as well.

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday announced it has enhanced warranty programs on all its car models offered in the country. With a view on enhancing ownership experience for models offered under both Arena and Nexa retail chain, Maruti Suzuki informs that the improved warranty program will be applicable on its cars delivered to buyers from today (Tuesday) onwards.

As part of the warranty program enhancement, Maruti Suzuki says that the standard warranty on its cars - previously at two years or 40,000 kms - is now at three years or 100,000 kms, whichever is earlier. “The enhanced standard warranty provides long-lasting coverage for the engine, transmission, mechanical components, electrical and air conditioning systems excluding consumables. This assures a greater peace of mind to customers, as they get access to free repairs at any of Maruti Suzuki's authorized service centres across the country throughout the warranty period," the company statement reads.

Also Read : Check out new cars in India

Customers opting for extended warranty also have something to look forward to. The various packages offered by Maruti Suzuki as part of extended cover now goes up to the first six years or 1.60 lakh kms of a vehicle. There are three extended warranty packages offered by the company now.

Maruti Suzuki extended warranty program:

Maruti Suzuki is offering three extended warranty program to customers. The first is the Platinum Package (fourth year or 1.20 lakh kms), followed by Royal Platinum Package (fifth year or 1.40 lakh kms) and the Solitaire Package (sixth year or 1.60 lakh kms).

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Engine Icon1462.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.61 - 14.77 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Dream Series offer on small car range extended till July-end

The company further claims that it has also expanded the extended warranty coverage to as many as ‘11 high-value parts which were earlier limited to the duration of standard warranty.’

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, explains that the decision to enhance warranty program is reflective of the quality that Maruti cars offer. “The company’s decision to increase the standard warranty period is reflective of its trust on advanced engineering and robust product quality that assure the customers a reliable driving experience," he said. “These enhancements are part of Maruti Suzuki’s ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional value and assurance to its customers."

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2024, 12:39 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS