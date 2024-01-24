Baleno, Grand Vitara and Brezza to undergo Bharat NCAP tests: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the names of the first three vehicles from its stable which will undergo the Bharat NCAP crash tests to earn safety ratings. The carmaker today revealed that the Baleno hatchback and Brezza and Grand Vitara SUVs will be the first cars from Maruti Suzuki to undergo the test. However, the carmaker has not revealed the timeline when these three cars will be tested by Bharat NCAP, India's version of the Global NCAP. Both Baleno and Brezza have earlier gone through Global NCAP crash tests with mixed results.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rivalling compact SUV, will undergo its first ever crash test since launch last year. The SUV, which was jointly developed with Toyota Motor's Urban Cruiser HyRyder, comes with enhanced safety features including six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, three-point seatbelts for passengers, 360 degree camera and much more. On paper, it is one of the Maruti Suzuki models with highest number of safety features.

Maruti Baleno did not have a good run at the Latin NCAP when it was last tested in 2021. The hatchback returned with zero star safety rating. The model that was used for the crash test was the previous generation model. Maruti Suzuki launched the facelift Baleno in 2022 with added safety features like six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, ISOFIX mounts, Speed Alert System, seat belt reminder for all seats and much more.

In 2018, Maruti Vitara Brezza returned with a four-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. The model tested by the agency had dual airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX anchorages. The Maruti Brezza facelift SUV, which was launched in 2022, comes with added safety features over its previous generation model. It is now equipped with six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Assist, ISOFIX, and more.

Bharat NCAP, India's own new car assessment programme launched in line with the Global NCAP crash test protocol, started to evaluate made in India cars from last year. The first two models to be tested by Bharat NCAP were Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs. Both models returned with five-star ratings.

