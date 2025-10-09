Lexus SUVs drive over 50% of its growth, RX sales up 18% in 2025

Lexus India has reported a strong sales performance for its RX luxury SUV, marking an 18 per cent growth from January to September 2025 compared to the same period last year. The momentum peaked in September 2025, with RX sales surging 38 per cent year-on-year, reaffirming the model’s status as a key pillar in Lexus India’s expanding SUV portfolio.

RX strengthens Lexus India’s SUV push

Over the past few years, SUVs have become the cornerstone of Lexus India’s growth strategy. The combined performance of its SUV lineup, led by the NX, RX, and LX, recorded a 58 per cent year-on-year growth in September 2025, contributing 54 per cent of Lexus India’s total sales for the month. This surge highlights the growing consumer shift toward premium SUVs offering luxury, technology, and hybrid efficiency.

Speaking on the brand’s performance, Hikaru Ikeuchi, President of Lexus India, said, “The luxury SUV segment in India continues to witness remarkable growth, driven by evolving lifestyles and the demand for versatile mobility. For Lexus India, this segment remains a cornerstone of success. The RX’s strong 18 per cent cumulative growth underscores the deep connection it continues to forge with our guests."

Lexus RX: What does it pack?

The Lexus RX remains one of the brand’s top-selling hybrid luxury SUVs, balancing performance, craftsmanship, and technology. It caters to Indian buyers seeking refined driving dynamics and efficiency through its hybrid systems.

Lexus RX variants and powertrain details Variant Engine & System Transmission Key Highlights RX 350h 2.5L Inline-4 Hybrid Engine + High Output Motor eCVT Focus on efficiency and refinement RX 500h F-Sport 2.4L Turbocharged Engine + Motor + eAxle 6-Speed Automatic Sportier drive with added exhilaration

Both variants emphasise Lexus’ commitment to hybrid technology and refined performance while catering to diverse buyer preferences within the luxury SUV market.

Smart ownership plan launched

In a move to make luxury more accessible, Lexus India also recently introduced its Smart Ownership Plan (Assured Buyback). This initiative aims to offer greater affordability and flexibility to customers aspiring to own a Lexus vehicle without long-term financial commitments.

Under the plan, buyers can experience Lexus models such as the ES, NX, and RX, with assured buyback value at the end of the term, allowing easier upgrades or returns.

Outlook

With consistent growth in its SUV lineup and increasing customer interest in hybrid luxury vehicles, Lexus India’s RX continues to anchor the brand’s presence in the premium SUV space. The model’s steady sales trajectory reflects the maturing taste of Indian luxury car buyers who value both performance and sustainability.

