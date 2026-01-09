Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto News Kia India Crosses 5 Lakh Connected Cars On Indian Roads; Seltos Leads Adoption

Kia India crosses 5 lakh connected cars milestone in domestic market

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Jan 2026, 18:47 pm
  • Kia India has crossed 5 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, with connected variants accounting for nearly 40 per cent of its wholesale volumes, led by the Kia Seltos.

The Kia Seltos accounts for 70 per cent of Kia's connected cars on Indian roads
Kia India on Thursday announced that it has crossed the milestone of 5,00,000 connected cars on Indian roads. The company’s latest milestone reflects the growing adoption of connected vehicle technology among Kia customers on our shores and strengthens its position as a leading player in technology-driven mobility.

According to the company, connected car variants now account for nearly 40 per cent of its domestic wholesale volumes. The milestone was enabled by the Kia Connect 2.0 software with ccNC, which underpins the brand’s connected car ecosystem in India.

The Kia Seltos has emerged as the biggest contributor to this figure, accounting for around 70 per cent of Kia India’s connected car sales. The Sonet and Carens are also listed as major contributors, highlighting demand for connected features across different price points in the lineup.

Commenting on the milestone, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, "Kia India has consistently differentiated itself through its vehicle design excellence and technology leadership. Our continued focus on enhancing connected features and customer engagement initiatives, such as Kia Drive Green, has strengthened adoption and interaction across our connected ecosystem. The strong customer retention beyond the complimentary subscription period underscores the sustained relevance and long-term value of Kia Connect".

Kia also pointed out that customer renewals for connected services remain strong, indicating continued usage of connectivity features beyond the complimentary subscription period. The company said some of the most frequently used features include navigation-based connected interfaces, over-the-air (OTA) software updates, remote diagnostics, digital key functionality, surround view monitoring via the mobile app, and multilingual voice recognition.

Kia further stated that it has achieved 100 per cent connected car penetration in the electric vehicle market. EV-specific connected features include Drive Green, which tracks eco-impact through a gamified interface. The company also offers smart home charging solutions (Kia Smart Connected Home Chargers) in 7.4 kW and 11 kW configurations.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2026, 18:47 pm IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India Kia Seltos Kia Sonet Kia Carens
