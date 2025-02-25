Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings in just 52 days

Kia Syros has crossed the 20,000 bookings mark, since January 3, 2025 and was launched on February 1.
The deliveries of the vehicle started from mid-February.
Priced between ₹9 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹17 lakh, the Kia Syros is available across six variants and two engine options with two transmission options for each of the engines.
The company noted that bookings for higher-end trims highlighted the strong demand for premium variants.
46 per cent of buyers opted for the top variants.
The Kia Syros witnessed the customers preference towards the petrol-powered engine with 67 per cent of the total bookings, the remaining 33 per cent customers opted for the diesel engines.
Meanwhile, Glacier White Pearl emerged as the most preferred colour with 32 per cent bookings followed by Aurora Black Pearl and Frost Blue with 26 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.
The Kia Syros features a 30-inch panoramic dual-screen setup that includes a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster.
The Syros' cabin further features ventilated seats (both front and back), a sliding and reclining second row of seats, a push-button start/stop engine, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, twin USB C connections, front parking sensors, and a panoramic sunroof.