New-gen Kia Seltos vs Rivals: Pricing, features and spec comparison

Kia has published the full variant-wise pricing for the 2026 Seltos, bringing clarity to its positioning in India’s crowded mid-size SUV segment. With ex-showroom prices ranging from ₹10.99 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh, the new-generation Seltos now sits directly against long-established rivals such as the Hyundai Creta , Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara , Maruti Suzuki Victoris , Honda Elevate and Skoda Kushaq .

While all five competitors operate in a similar price band, the Seltos differentiates itself through the wide range of its powertrain options and a more intricate variant structure:

New-gen Kia Seltos vs Rivals: Pricing

The 2026 Seltos range starts at ₹10.99 lakh for the 1.5-litre petrol HTE manual, undercutting several rivals’ base trims while matching the Creta almost rupee for rupee. The line-up stretches to ₹19.99 lakh for fully loaded GTX (ADAS) variants in both turbo-petrol DCT and diesel automatic forms.

In comparison, the Hyundai Creta spans a similar ₹10.7 lakh to just under ₹21 lakh range, but with fewer variant permutations. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris both overlap the Seltos almost entirely on price, while the Honda Elevate operates at a narrower ₹11 lakh – ₹16.7 lakh window. The Skoda Kushaq, meanwhile, tops out below ₹19 lakh, positioning itself as a slightly more focused offering.

New-gen Kia Seltos vs Rivals: Engines and performance

Kia continues to offer one of the most comprehensive engine portfolios in the segment. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces around 113 bhp and is aimed at urban buyers who prioritise refinement. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, at roughly 158 bhp, delivers the strongest straight-line performance among mainstream rivals, while the 1.5-litre diesel remains relevant for high-mileage users.

This flexibility gives the Seltos a unique selling point over the Honda Elevate, which is limited to a single naturally aspirated petrol engine, and over the Grand Vitara and Victoris, which prioritise efficiency over outright performance. The Skoda Kushaq’s 1.5-litre TSI comes closest in driving excitement, although it lacks a diesel option and the varied transmission options.

New-gen Kia Seltos vs Rivals: Features and safety

The new Seltos leans heavily into technology and safety to justify its pricing. Higher trims offer dual large displays, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and Level-2 ADAS. Crucially, ADAS is available across multiple powertrains rather than being restricted to a single flagship variant. Six airbags are now standard across the range.

Hyundai’s Creta remains its closest rival on features, offering similar connected tech, comfort equipment and ADAS, though Kia edges ahead on interior presentation and trim-wise choice. Maruti Suzuki’s Victoris is notable for offering ADAS at relatively aggressive price points, while the Grand Vitara focuses more on hybrid efficiency than digital features. The Elevate offers ADAS selectively but lacks the premium equipment found in higher Seltos trims. The Kushaq, meanwhile, prioritises build quality and driving dynamics over a feature-heavy cabin.

New-gen Kia Seltos vs Rivals: The final word

The Seltos pricing attacks an already intense segment. The Creta continues as the safe, proven choice, Maruti Suzuki counters with efficiency-led offerings, Honda plays the reliability card, and Skoda targets driving enthusiasts.

The 2026 Kia Seltos, on the other hand, positions itself as the most versatile option, depending on choice, technology and safety to stand out rather than outright price advantage. For buyers, the decision is no longer about which SUV is cheaper, but which one best aligns with their priorities: performance, features, efficiency or long-term ownership.

