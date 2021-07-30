Kia inaugurates its first digital showroom in India. Here's what's special

Kia India on Friday announced it had opened its first digital showroom in India in a bid to offer advanced digitized services to prospective customers. Located in Mumbai's Prabhadevi, the digital showroom displays content that is directly controlled by Kia India and therefore assures transparency and reliability.

At a time when digital space has become crucial in the automobile world and with the pandemic still a very real threat, car makers are increasingly relying on new-age technology to connect with customers. Kia India is now looking at its digital showroom strategy to play a key role in this regard and there are plans of having three more such facilities - in Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru - by the end of 2021, apart from the one in Mumbai.

With five vehicles on display, the digital showroom in Mumbai - spread across 606 square metres -also has a 3D configurator zone. While the focus is on displaying Kia's current product portfolio in India, the facility also showcases the company and the brand's heritage.

Kia is now banking on the digital showroom to play a multi-faceted role. "Our new digital showroom is a democratic solution, designed keeping customer centricity and dealer profitability in mind," said Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and CSBO at Kia India. "An optimal business model for the dealership is the requirement of today’s era owing to the rapid transitions towards digitization in the automotive business. Introduction of this facility is a step aligned towards this paradigm shift in the automotive retail."