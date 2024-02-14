HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Punjab Police Inducts 71 Specially Customised Kia Carens Mpvs In Its Fleet

Punjab Police inducts 71 specially customised Kia Carens MPVs in its fleet

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2024, 16:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The purpose-built Kia Carens for Punjab Police gets custom equipment including strobe lights, PA system, specialised decals and more.
Kia Carens Punjab Police
Kia India delivered 71 purpose-built Carens MPVs to the Punjab Police
Kia Carens Punjab Police
Kia India delivered 71 purpose-built Carens MPVs to the Punjab Police

Kia India has announced the delivery of 71 specially customised Carens MPVs to the Punjab Police. The Kia Carens was showcased as a Purpose-Built Vehicle (PBV) at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in Delhi and the model will serve as an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to provide immediate assistance to citizens. The specially customised Carens for Punjab Police marks Kia’s entry into the PBV segment and the automaker says it aims to address the gap between the diverse mobility requirements of specialised institutions in the country.

The customised Kia Carens for Punjab Police come with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission. The purpose-built vehicle gets custom high-intensity strobe lights and public announcement systems. The car gets a higher capacity 60 Ah battery to run the additionally fitted equipment. Furthermore, there are 'Dial 112 - Emergency Response Vehicle' decals on the exterior. Kia says the Carens’ connected features, bigger wheelbase and better third-row comfort made it a preferred choice of the Punjab Police.

Also Read : Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo review: Family MPV with a hint of excitement?.)

Kia Carens purpose built vehicle
Kia India first showcased the purpose-built Carens MPV at the 2023 Auto Expo as a police car and an ambulance
Kia Carens purpose built vehicle
Kia India first showcased the purpose-built Carens MPV at the 2023 Auto Expo as a police car and an ambulance

Commenting on the delivery, Myung-sik Sohn – Chief Sales and Business Officer - Kia India, said, "Purpose-based Vehicles (PBVs) represent the future of mobility as they offer the possibility of extensive customization to meet specific mobility requirements. Kia is proud to team up with the Punjab Police in delivering technologically enhanced Carens as PBVs, tailored to offer the best and safest driving experience, particularly for longer journeys. The spacious interiors and comfortable headrests make it an ideal mobility solution. With strategic partnerships like this, we aim to broaden the appeal of a family mover like Carens to all institutions looking for a 7-seater mobility solution."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Stargazer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Stargazer
1493 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Carnival 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2024
2199.0 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
1999.0 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
3298.0 Petrol Manual
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The Kia Carens also offers a 60:40 split second row and a 55:50 split third row. All three rows get adjustable headrests, a 12-volt power socket and five Type-C USB charging ports. The customised Carens gets disc brakes for all four wheels, and safety features like ABS, idle start/stop function, TPMS, and more, even as a police vehicle.

The purpose-built Kia Carens was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo as a police vehicle and ambulance. The automaker says that the delivery showcases Kia’s vision of becoming a leader in the global PBV segment by 2030.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2024, 16:27 PM IST
TAGS: Chief Punjab Police police cars Kia Kia Carens Carens

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.