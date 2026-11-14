JSW Motors partners with AWS to host connected-car data in India

JSW Motors has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host its connected-car platform on servers located in India, ensuring that vehicle-related data generated by its upcoming cars is stored within the country.

The company, the passenger vehicle arm of the JSW Group, said all data stored on the platform, including driving and location data as well as footage captured by in-car cameras, will remain under its ownership and control.

JSW Motors is also working with Indian technology partners to develop other components of its connected-car ecosystem. The telematics control unit (T-Box), which enables communication between the vehicle and cloud-based services, is being localised in partnership with Tata Elxsi. Meanwhile, Airtel will provide network connectivity for the vehicles.

According to the company, data handling will be governed by its internal security policies and applicable Indian regulations, including the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

The partnership with AWS will provide the cloud infrastructure for JSW Motors' connected-car platform, while keeping the data hosted on servers within India. The company said the arrangement will ensure that vehicle data remains under its ownership and control.

JSW Motors is preparing to enter the Indian passenger vehicle market with its first model, which will be manufactured at its facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The company has not disclosed further details about the vehicle in this announcement.

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