HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Byd's Luxury Car Brand Denza To Make India Debut On November 13

BYD's luxury car brand Denza to make India debut on November 13

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 24 Oct 2026, 01:28 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Chinese automaker's luxury car brand Denza is expected to launch the D9 MPV and Z9 GT in India.

Denza D9
Chinese automaker's luxury car brand Denza is expected to launch the D9 MPV and Z9 GT in India.
Denza D9
Chinese automaker's luxury car brand Denza is expected to launch the D9 MPV and Z9 GT in India.
BYD Seagull
EMI starting at just
₹13,100/ month
Check Eligibility

BYD is all set to launch its luxury car brand Denza in India on November 13. The brand is expected to reveal its products for the Indian market along with its retail strategy. The first product to be launched under the Denza brand in India is expected to be the D9 MPV, while the Z9 GT is also expected to launch in the country.

Denza was founded in 2010 as a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz. By 2024, Mercedes-Benz left the JV, and the ownership went completely into the hands of BYD. Denza sells its cars in markets such as Southeast Asia, China, Australia, Europe, and Latin America, offering luxury and performance electric cars as well as plug-in hybrid models.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Seagull (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BYD Seagull
₹10 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹13,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
₹41.50 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹54,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Byd Sealion 6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BYD Sealion 6
₹35 Lakhs - 45 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹45,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Byd Atto 2 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BYD Atto 2
₹18 Lakhs - 25 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹23,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Byd Emax 7 (HT Auto photo)
BYD eMAX 7
₹26.90 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹35,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
₹24.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹32,700/ month
Check Eligibility

Interestingly, with the launch of models like the D9, the Chinese automaker will try to address the growing demand for luxury MPVs, especially from the film fraternity.

Which Denza cars are expected in India?

The first Denza model expected in India is the Denza D9, a large luxury MPV that will challenge models like the MG M9, Kia Carnival, Toyota Vellfire, Lexus LM, and even the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The India-spec D9 MPV is likely to come powered by a 103 kWh battery pack, paired with a front-axle-mounted motor churning out 308 bhp peak power and 360 Nm of maximum torque. It is expected to promise up to 520 km range, while it would come with a 200 kW DC charging architecture. The D9 is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.9 seconds. Expect it to be priced between 85 lakh and 90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The D9 MPV is expected to be followed by the Z9 GT, a four-door shooting brake offering a unique body style with an electric powertrain. It would be the only one of its kind in the Indian market. Powering the EV is a massive 122.5 kWh battery pack paired with a trio of electric motors that produce 1,140 bhp peak power. Power is sent to all four wheels. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds, and the top speed is rated at 270 kmph. The Z9 GT delivers a WLTP-rated range of 600 km on a single charge. The EV can be charged at up to a whopping 1,500 kW. Denza claims the EV takes just nine minutes for a 10-97% charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 24 Oct 2026, 01:28 am IST
TAGS: BYD Denza D9 Denza Z9 GT electric car luxury car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.