Jio-bp to install EV charging stations at some residential projects in Mumbai

Jio-bp, a joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and bp for fuel retailing, has partnered with Piramal Realty in Mumbai to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across all of the latter's residential projects in the state. Once the charging stations are installed, customers and visitors to these residential complexes will be able to charge their electric vehicles using the Jio-bp pulse mobile app. Under this partnership, the first set of EV charging points have been installed at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane.

Jio-bp claims that it has constructed some of the largest EV fleet charging hubs, along with hundreds of public charge points in various cities and major highways across the country. Besides fixed charging, the company also offers battery-swapping services through its network of battery-swapping stations.

With increasing awareness regarding environmental causes and acceleration in the adoption of battery-powered vehicles, availability of EV charging stations in residential complexes is crucial. It ensures convenient charging of electric vehicles and boosts the confidence of potential EV buyers.

Apart from Jio-bp, various other private and government organizations have been working towards setting up charging infrastructure across the country. Last month, India's top oil firm IOC said that it will set up green hydrogen plants at all its refineries as it pivots a ₹2-lakh crore green transition plan to achieve net-zero emissions from its operations by 2046. At the same time, it is turning petrol pumps into energy outlets that offer EV charging points and battery swapping options besides conventional fuels as it looks to make itself future-ready.

In December last year, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) installed as many as six DC fast EV charging stations in a bid to promote electric vehicles and the use of zero-emission ground mobility options. These charging stations are aimed at allowing for greater convenience for public at large.

