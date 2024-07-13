Italy to give away defunct Stellantis brands to Chinese automakers over neglect

Italy's government is considering taking over by decree defunct auto brands owned by Stellantis, and offering them to Chinese companies to encourage them to set up factories in Italy, Il Sole 24 Ore daily reported on Friday. The plan would involve the Innocenti and Autobianchi brands, both shut down in the 1990s.

Italy has accused Stellantis of neglecting its historical bases of production and is attempting to take over defunct brands to give off to foreign com

Innocenti was famous in the 1960s and 1970s for producing an Italian version of the British Mini, before it was taken over by Fiat, now part of Stellantis. Former Fiat unit Autobianchi produced upmarket city cars such as the A112 and Y10.

The newspaper said Italy's industry minister has registered versions of the two brands at the national patents and brands office, using different graphics from those registered by the Stellantis group.

The industry ministry, which according to the report is studying the move, was not available for comment. Stellantis told Reuters it had seen the media reports but had not been informed by the government about any such plans.

Il Sole said the government's appropriation would be made possible under a law passed in December and a draft implementing decree, under examination by the Court of Auditors, concerning brands that have been unused for at least five years.

Once under government control, they could be given to "companies, including foreign ones, that intend to invest in Italy or move to Italy manufacturing activities located abroad," the law says.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's nationalist government has for months been at loggerheads with Fiat-parent Stellantis, accusing the automaker of neglecting its historic production bases in Italy.

It is engaged in talks with the group, the country's sole major automaker, to boost Italian production to 1 million vehicles per year, but also said it wants to expand the domestic industry by attracting a Chinese automaker to Italy.

On Thursday, Fiat unveiled at its historic Turin headquarters in northern Italian its Serbian-made Panda model and celebrated its 125th anniversary. Industry Minister Adolfo Urso, who attended the event, again urged Stellantis to relaunch its manufacturing activities in Italy.

