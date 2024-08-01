Innova Crysta, Urban Cruiser Hyryder propel Toyota to post 44% growth in July

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced on Thursday that it had posted 44 per cent sales growth in July of this year. The car manufacturer claims to have sold 31,656 units of passenger vehicles last month, up from 21,911 units registered in the same month a year ago. The automaker also claims that the company's monthly sales in July 2024 were the best ever in the Indian PV market.

TKM further stated that for the second consecutive month, the auto company outperformed its sales achievement. The automaker said in an official statement that in the domestic market, it sold 29,533 units last month, while exports totalled to 2,123 units during the same month, which altogether helped the OEM to post a 44 per cent year-on-year growth in July this year compared to the same month in 2023. The carmaker has attributed this sales surge to the rising demand for utility vehicles, a segment where it retails models like Innova Crysta, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Fortuner etc.

In June this year, Toyota registered 27,474 units. The car manufacturer also claimed that in the first seven months of this year, between January and July, the OEM sold 181,906 units, marking a sales growth of 46 per cent compared to the same period of last year, when TKM recorded 124,282 units.

Commenting on the sales performance in July 2024, Sabari Manohar, Vice President of Sales Service and Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thrilled to announce another key milestone with our highest-ever sales performance for July 2024. Demand for all our models remains at an all-time high, especially in the SUV and MPV segments. Our formidable presence in these categories, with models like the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Rumion, Taisor, Fortuner, Legender, Hilux, and the LC 300, offers robust choices to customers. In addition, our diverse lineup, including the Glanza, Camry Hybrid, and Vellfire, is strategically designed to cater to the evolving and varied needs of our customers, reflecting our commitment to delivering vehicles that align with their preferences and lifestyles."

Manohar further said that the company's operational enhancement strategy, including the addition of a third shift, is supporting strong demand. “For certain models, especially in the case of Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a streamlined supply situation has also led to a reduction in waiting periods. Moreover, there is an increasing understanding and appreciation for newer and greener technologies among customers. Our commitment to sustainability, safety, and advanced technology remains at the forefront of our efforts to meet and exceed customer expectations," the TKM official further added.

