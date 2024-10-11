HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition Launched. Check What's Special

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition launched. Check what's new

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2024, 14:15 PM
The new Festival Limited Edition brings accessory packages to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It will be available with both Neo and Hybrid powertra
Toyota Kirloskar Motor brings in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a mid-size SUV model which has been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with Toyota's self-charging hybrid electric technology.
At the front, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a wide trapezoidal lower grille and a flowing crystal upper grille. It also has LED projector headlights and twin LED DRLs that also perform as turn indicators.   
The rear-end of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a sportier look. It features split LED tail light units, chrome garnish on the trunk and high-placed brake light. 
The Toyota Urban Cruiser sits over 17-inch alloy wheels.
The length of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is 4365 mm while the width is 1795 mm. The might of the mid-size SUV is 1645 mm and its wheelbase stands at 2600 mm.
The interior of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers nine-inch infotainment screen which displays AV and navigation information, vehicle stats and battery-engine energy flow among others. 
The Toyota Cruiser Hyryder also features a sunroof along with wireless charging, ventilated seats, head-up display, drive mode switch and paddle shift.
Under the hood, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a 1.5-litre petrol motor that puts out 115 hp of power and 122 Nm of torque. The engine has been paired to an e-drive or E-CVT automatic transmission box. There is also a 177.6V battery that claims to provide a mileage of over 27 kmpl. 
The new Festive Limited Edition of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with added accessories.
Under the hood, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a 1.5-litre petrol motor that puts out 115 hp of power and 122 Nm of torque. The engine has been paired to an e-drive or E-CVT automatic transmission box. There is also a 177.6V battery that claims to provide a mileage of over 27 kmpl. 

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition has been launched in India bringing special upgrades to the compact SUV right in time for the festive season. Available in both Hybrid and Neo Drive powertrains in the top 2 variants G and V, the Festive Limited Edition offers a complimentary package worth 50,817 for a limited time across all Toyota authorised dealerships.

The limited edition variant will come with a few genuine accessories from the dealership only and will be available until 31st October only. The interior will be fitted with an all-weather 3d floormat, legroom lamp and a digital video recorder. On the outside, there will be mudflaps, door visors, door chrome handles, hood emblem and body cladding. Additionally, there would be garnishes for the front and rear bumper, headlamp, fender and rear door lid.

Watch: Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review

Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in 2022 and it shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Commenting on the introduction, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The growing demand and positive reception have encouraged us to continually enhance our offerings. Our unrelenting customer-centric approach has inspired us to stay ahead of the curve by understanding the diverse needs of our customers and offering an array of products and services."

He added, "With the introduction of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition featuring the exclusive TGA Package, we aim to deliver a more personalized and premium driving experience for our customers, while providing the legendary performance and efficiency that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is known for. What makes it an even greater value proposition is that the SUV is backed by renowned Toyota value-added services specially designed with Indian customers in mind. Furthermore, during this festive period, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition comes with a complimentary package, delivering happiness to our valued customers".

(Read more: Maharashtra govt allots 827-acre land for Toyota's hybrid and electric car plant)

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder specifications

There are no mechanical upgrades and the SUV continues to draw power from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated pure-petrol and 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain options. Transmission options include a manual and an automatic unit. There’s also the 1.5-litre petrol-CNG alternative available paired with a manual transmission.

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2024, 14:03 PM IST

