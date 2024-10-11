Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition launched. Check what's new

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition has been launched in India bringing special upgrades to the compact SUV right in time for the festive season. Available in both Hybrid and Neo Drive powertrains in the top 2 variants G and V, the Festive Limited Edition offers a complimentary package worth ₹50,817 for a limited time across all Toyota authorised dealerships.

The new Festival Limited Edition brings accessory packages to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It will be available with both Neo and Hybrid powertra

The limited edition variant will come with a few genuine accessories from the dealership only and will be available until 31st October only. The interior will be fitted with an all-weather 3d floormat, legroom lamp and a digital video recorder. On the outside, there will be mudflaps, door visors, door chrome handles, hood emblem and body cladding. Additionally, there would be garnishes for the front and rear bumper, headlamp, fender and rear door lid.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.14 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon CNG 1199 cc 1199 cc CNG CNG ₹ 8.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Bolero 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Watch: Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review

Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in 2022 and it shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Commenting on the introduction, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The growing demand and positive reception have encouraged us to continually enhance our offerings. Our unrelenting customer-centric approach has inspired us to stay ahead of the curve by understanding the diverse needs of our customers and offering an array of products and services."

He added, "With the introduction of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition featuring the exclusive TGA Package, we aim to deliver a more personalized and premium driving experience for our customers, while providing the legendary performance and efficiency that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is known for. What makes it an even greater value proposition is that the SUV is backed by renowned Toyota value-added services specially designed with Indian customers in mind. Furthermore, during this festive period, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition comes with a complimentary package, delivering happiness to our valued customers".

(Read more: Maharashtra govt allots 827-acre land for Toyota's hybrid and electric car plant)

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder specifications

There are no mechanical upgrades and the SUV continues to draw power from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated pure-petrol and 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain options. Transmission options include a manual and an automatic unit. There’s also the 1.5-litre petrol-CNG alternative available paired with a manual transmission.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: