India steps up Formula 1 revival plans with dedicated motorsport task force

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has set up a task force to monitor motorsport activity in India, with the stated aim of helping bring Formula 1 back to the country by the end of 2028. The move comes as the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India continues talks with government officials and stakeholders about reviving top-level international racing events in India.

Task force set up

According to an MYAS source quoted by ANI, the new group will track developments in motorsport and send reports to the ministry. The source said, "We will try to bring back F1 in India by 2028. For this, we created a task force which monitors motor sports in the country and submits its report to the Ministry,".

The formation of the task force gives the ministry a formal structure to review the sport and its future in India. It also signals that the government is now taking a more active role in assessing the path back to Formula 1.

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FMSCI meeting in Delhi

The latest push follows a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday between the Sports Ministry and Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India president Arindam Ghosh. After that meeting, Ghosh said efforts are under way to bring Formula 1 back to India by 2030, along with a round of the World Rally Championship and MotoGP by 2028.

He later expanded on the discussions at the FMSCI Annual Awards function. Ghosh said, "The meeting with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Raksha Khadse, senior officials and potential stakeholders in New Delhi, focused primarily on bringing F1, MotoGP and a round of the WRC to India."

“The Federation stressed the need to develop Indian drivers and the overall development of motorsports in India, and the FMSCI's inputs were well received," he added.

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Awards night honours champions

The FMSCI Annual Awards function in Bengaluru also recognised the country’s motorsport achievers. National champions for 2025 were honoured across 17 disciplines, with 137 trophies handed out for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Awards also went to winning teams, promoters and sponsors from the national championship calendar.

Several young and international achievers were also recognised. The youngest national champion, 9-year-old Arshi Gupta of Delhi Public School, Faridabad, joined Eshanth Vengatesan and Ishaan Madesh in receiving FIA president’s medals for national karting.

Special awards were presented to Naveen Puligilla and Musa Sherif for their WRC3 class podium at Rally Saudi Arabia, and to Aishwarya Pissay for her win in Portugal in the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship. Others honoured included Jagathishree Kumaresan, Muskaan Jubal, Achintya Mehrotra, Aaruthran Prabhu, Tarushi Vikram, and three volunteers recognised for official and technical work.

(With inputs from ANI)

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