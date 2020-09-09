India's fuel demand fell 15.6 percent in August compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 14.39 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 7.5 percent lower from a year earlier at 2.38 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 5.1 percent to 2.28 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 6.6 percent to 1.07 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 21.5 percent up, while fuel oil use edged up 0.4 percent in August.

