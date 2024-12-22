Copyright © HT Media Limited
India Gets Its First Bio Bitumen Based National Highway Stretch On Nh 44 In Mansar

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates India's first bio-bitumen-based National Highway stretch on NH-44 in Mansar

By: ANI
Updated on: 22 Dec 2024, 08:59 AM
This stretch has been developed using lignin-based bio-bitumen technology by Praj Industries, in collaboration with CSIR - Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Oriental.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Saturday inaugurated India's first bio-bitumen-based National Highway stretch on NH-44 in Mansar, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

This stretch has been developed using lignin-based bio-bitumen technology by Praj Industries, in collaboration with CSIR - Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Oriental.

The use of lignin as a sustainable binder marks a significant breakthrough in flexible pavement technology, addressing the challenge of bitumen scarcity and reducing India's dependency on imports, which currently constitute 50 per cent of the total supply.

This innovation contributes to global sustainability goals by generating revenue for bio-refineries, mitigating stubble burning, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70 per cent compared to fossil-based bitumen.

Leveraging India's abundant lignocellulosic biomass, this development aligns with the nation's vision for sustainable industrial growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari emphasised that fostering advancements in green technologies and promoting industrial sustainability aligns with Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He highlighted that this initiative paves the way for large-scale domestic production and a self-reliant, sustainable future for India.

Speaking to the media after the event, Gadkari said, "There are 400 projects in the country to make CNG from biomass...CNG is much cheaper than petrol, and the pollution caused by CNG is also less than petrol... CNG saves a lot of money...farmers will benefit a lot from this."Earlier, the Union Minister, speaking in Jaipur informed that currently, 400 projects are in process, and 40 of them are already completed. CNG is being produced from parali in these projects and this has resulted in the use of a total of 60 lakh tonnes of parali, which has helped reduce pollution, he stated.

He further added that due to the burning of stubble in Punjab and Haryana, there is a problem of pollution in Delhi.

"Now we are making CNG from the rice straw...Now the farmers, who are the 'annadata' and 'urjadata,' will become 'bitumendata'... This will help in creating value from waste and benefit the farmers also," he added.

First Published Date: 22 Dec 2024, 08:59 AM IST
