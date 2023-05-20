Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: BMW Icon super luxury boat with pure electric propulsion

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 May 2023, 14:37 PM
BMW Icon electric boat draws energy from six i3 battery packs.
1/7 BMW Icon has made its dramatic debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
2/7 BMW Icon is a super luxury pure electric boat, developed jointly by the automaker and Tyde.
3/7 Measuring 13.5 metre in length, the BMW Icon is claimed as first of its kind electric luxury boat.

4/7 Powering the electric boat are two 100 kW electric motors drawing energy from six BMW i3 batteries, which allow the Icon to cover 50 nautical miles at a speed of up to 30 knots.
5/7 The boat has a plush lounge area offering almost 360 degree view.
6/7 In the middle of the deck, BMW Icon's command station has iDrive style controls, voice control and a 32-inch touchscreen with 6k resolution.
7/7 BMW and Tyde claim the Icon is complete free from any emission.
First Published Date: 20 May 2023, 14:37 PM IST
TAGS: BMW luxury car BMW i3 electric vehicle EV electric mobility
