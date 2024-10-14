Hyundai mulls plan to export made-in-India Creta EV globally, says top official

Hyundai is mulling the plan to export made-in-India electric cars to global markets. The Hyundai Creta EV could be the first model from the brand in this strategy. The South Korean car manufacturer has stated that it is exploring opportunities for exporting upcoming electric vehicles from India to other similar international markets. Hyundai said that this move will enhance India's position as a production hub for emerging markets.

Speaking about the auto company's product strategy and plan of exporting EVs from India, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) COO Tarun Garg told PTI that the Indian subsidiary of the OEM is a very strong production hub for emerging markets and currently exporting made-in-India passenger vehicles to more than 80 countries globally. He further said that the plan to export electric vehicles will depend on the demand but the automaker is open to looking at any product. "We are a very strong production hub for emerging markets. We are exporting to 80-plus countries. As far as EVs are concerned, it will, of course, depend on the demand but we are always open to looking at any product, which we introduce in India, for exporting it to the other market as well," Garg said.

The top Hyundai Motor India official further stated that EV export from India will depend on factors like infrastructure and demand. "Going forward, we will see what are the opportunities which are being presented," Garg added.

Hyundai to launch four electric cars in India

Hyundai is lining up four electric cars for launching in India. These include the electric version of its popular SUV Creta. The Hyundai Hyundai Creta EV is expected to launch in the Indian market by the fourth quarter of this financial year and it will be catering to both the mass and mass premium segments. Garg said that the other three electric cars planned for the Indian market too will focus on mass as well as mass premium segments.

Speaking of the upcoming Creta EV and the other three electric cars, the Hyundai Motor India official stated that these cars are primarily for the Indian market but at the same time, they will be focusing on the global markets as well, especially the markets similar to India. "These products are primarily for the Indian market. The strategy has always been to make products central to the Indian markets to get good economies of scale as well," he added. Garg further said that the company would look to tap emerging markets that have similar customer preferences like India. "Normally, all the products which we produce in India are very suitable for emerging markets like Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Central America, Asia. So, it becomes a very natural fit for us (to look at exporting the EVs from India)," he added.

