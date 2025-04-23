Hyundai launches Smart Care Clinic with free checkups, service offers until May 6

Hyundai Motor India has launched a nationwide service program called the Hyundai Smart Care Clinic to enhance customer outreach and encourage regular maintenance of vehicles. The campaign, which will be conducted between April 25 and May 6, 2025, will be organized at all Hyundai service centers in India.

The carmaker stated that with temperatures on the rise across much of the nation, the initiative will help vehicle owners prepare their vehicles for the summer season. The 70-point vehicle inspection will be free of charge and will include the vehicle's engine, suspension, brakes, and electrical systems.

Hyundai Smart Care Clinic: Discounts

The program includes discounts on services and services for a limited time. Customers can save up to 30 per cent on extended warranty packages, 15 per cent on routine mechanical labor, wheel alignment, and air conditioning services, and 10 per cent on select mechanical and AC parts. There is also a 10 per cent discount on Hyundai's roadside assistance policy. Cosmetic services, including interior and exterior cleaning, are also available.

The company says this is aimed at helping drivers understand how maintenance can contribute to improved vehicle performance and road safety. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India, stated that the campaign is part of the brand's larger after-sales approach. He noted that maintaining vehicles regularly is key to ensuring performance and reducing breakdowns, especially during extreme weather conditions.

Hyundai Motor India hydrogen drive

Earlier in the month Hyundai Motor India had announced its partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil) to explore the future of hydrogen-powered vehicles in India. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin real-world testing of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) on Indian roads.

As part of the agreement, Hyundai has handed over one unit of its hydrogen-powered SUV, theHyundai Nexo, to IndianOil. The vehicle will be tested over a period of two years, covering around 40,000 kilometres. The goal is to assess the vehicle’s performance, reliability, and maintenance needs under Indian conditions.

