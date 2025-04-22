Hyundai Motor Group unveils its next gen hybrid system. Check details

Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled its next-generation hybrid powertrain system. Revealed at the company's 'Next-Gen Hybrid System Tech Day', the new configuration includes critical mechanical and software enhancements aimed to serve existing hybrid models as well as future vehicle platforms.

The announcement comes as car manufacturers explore hybrid technology as a transitional option while global markets adjust to electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

Twin-motor transmission

At the center of the new system is a reworked hybrid transmission that unites two built-in motors—P1 and P2. The P1 motor handles start-up, energy recovery, and power assistance, while the P2 is in charge of propulsion and regeneration. The system is said to offer increased fuel economy, fewer emissions, and more seamless, generally quieter gear changes. More importantly, it allows pairing with a wide variety of internal combustion engines, enabling flexibility on a range of vehicles from subcompacts to large SUVs.

Hyundai asserts the system can provide between 99 bhp and more than 296 bhp, a substantial upgrade over current hybrids. The initial vehicles to use the system will feature the new 2.5-litre and 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid engines. The 2.5 litre engine will have up to 329 bhp and 460 Nm of torque, while the 1.6 litre will produce 380 Nm of torque.

Interestingly, earlier in the month, Kia, which is a group company under Hyundai, revealed that the next gen Kia Seltos will get a hybrid transmission. It is likely that the upcoming compact SUV will get the 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid engine which can also make its way to future Hyundai Creta models.

EV-inspired comfort and convenience features

Taking cues from its electric offerings, Hyundai is introducing innovations such as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging, Smart Regenerative Braking, and Stay Mode to its hybrids. Stay Mode, for example, allows cabin features to run for up to an hour without engine consumption—perfect for parked comfort. V2L provides 3.6 kW of external power output, allowing users to charge devices outside of the car.

Meanwhile, advanced systems such as e-Handling 2.0 and Electrification-Evasive Handling Assist (e-EHA 2.0) improve the ride comfort and safety of a load by improving vehicle stability during sharp turns or emergencies.

Hyundai’s new hybrid system will eventually be included throughout its lineup, including in premium models under the Genesis brand by 2026. The company's plan includes compact cars, SUVs, and premium models, and the objective is to advance hybrid technology from a short-term alternative to a refined, long-term solution for cleaner mobility.

