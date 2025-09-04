HT Auto
HT Auto
Hide Google Preferred Source Ribbon Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Cars & Bikes Auto News Hyundai India, Iit Madras Launch ‘hope For Cancer’ To Advance Paediatric Cancer Care

Hyundai launches Hope for Cancer with IIT Madras to boost pediatric cancer care

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 04 Sept 2025, 14:20 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Backed by a 56-crore social impact investment, this multi-year programme is anchored by the newly-established Hyundai Centre for Cancer Genomics.

Hyundai Hope for Cancer
Hyundai Motor India Foundation has partnered with IIT Madras to launch a ₹56 crore initiative to enhance pediatric cancer care in India
Hyundai Hope for Cancer
Hyundai Motor India Foundation has partnered with IIT Madras to launch a ₹56 crore initiative to enhance pediatric cancer care in India
Get Launch Updates on
Hyundai Staria arrow icon
Notify me

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), has launched ‘Hyundai Hope for Cancer’, a long-term initiative aimed at improving paediatric cancer care in India. Backed by a 56-crore social impact investment from HMIF, this multi-year programme is anchored by the newly-established Hyundai Centre for Cancer Genomics.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Housed at IIT Madras’s main campus in Chennai, the centre will feature India’s first community-based Cancer Tissue Biobank. This facility is designed to enable advanced genomic research in paediatric leukaemia and lymphoma. By identifying genetic mutations through genomic sequencing, the centre aims to build a national childhood cancer genome database and enable more personalised treatment protocols. It will also function as a collaborative hub for clinicians, researchers, pharmaceutical experts, and international organisations such as the International Cancer Genome Consortium (ICGC) and WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Staria (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 55 - 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.07 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Santa Fe 2025
Engine Icon2199.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 27 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta N Line
Engine Icon1482 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 16.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Speaking at the event, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education of India, said, “The Hyundai Hope for Cancer initiative advances the goals of National Education Policy - 2020 by fostering deep industry-academia partnership, translational research, and talent development in frontier areas of healthcare and genomics. By building an Indian childhood cancer genomic database, strengthening early detection and screening, and expanding access for underserved communities, the programme exemplifies “Sabka Prayas" in action and reaffirms our commitment to equitable, technology-enabled healthcare."

Also Read : Hyundai Motor India secures CRISIL AAA/Stable and A1+ credit ratings

Broader research:

As part of its mandate, the Hyundai Centre for Cancer Genomics aims to collect and sequence 1,600 samples, provide free treatment to 30–50 children, and train 100 technicians in genomics. HMIF has additionally set up a dedicated 3-crore Cancer Care Fund to ensure that economically disadvantaged families can access timely treatment.

Over the next four years, the programme will organise 225 awareness and screening camps across Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Maharashtra, targeting 1.27 lakh individuals and administering HPV vaccinations to 5,000 girls.

Commenting on the initiative, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL, said, “Guided by our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai Motor India is proud to collaborate with IIT Madras on this transformative initiative. ‘Hyundai Hope for Cancer’ is not just about building infrastructure - it’s about healing, resilience, and hope. Every child deserves the chance to live a healthier, brighter tomorrow."

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We are delighted to partner with Hyundai Motor India for a project of such national importance. This research centre will catalyse breakthrough studies in paediatric oncology, resulting in improved diagnostics and targeted treatments. We thank Hyundai for trusting us to spearhead this mission."

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 04 Sept 2025, 14:20 pm IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.