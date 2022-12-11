Honda tried contacting Accord driver 300+ times in 11 years over Takata airbag

A 2002 Honda Accord driver, who recently died after the Takata airbag ruptured in the vehicle, was contacted by the carmaker more than 300 times to get the vehicle repaired. The latest incident marks four deaths this year related to Takata inflator rupture in airbags and 23 in total. The deceased driver, Honda said, was contacted over 300 times since the recall was initiated in April of 2011, CarScoops reported.

This included more than 40 mailed notices to the registered address, over 230 phone calls, and over 40 email notifications. “Our records indicate that the recall repair was never completed," Honda said in a statement. The automaker has confirmed 17 deaths and over 200 injuries in the US related to Takata frontal driver's airbags due to inflator ruptures.

Three other automakers have also confirmed an additional six fatalities in the country raising related to this issue, making it a total of 23 deaths.

Honda also pointed out in its statement that it currently has sufficient supplies of replacement inflators to complete the free repairs for all recalled Honda and Acura models in the US. Thus, urging all owners of affected vehicles to “seek repair as soon as possible" so as to avoid any fatal incident in the future.

US safety agency NHTSA has a handy website that specifically helps vehicle owners to find out if their vehicle is subject to a recall related to Takata airbags. Commenting on the situation, the NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said, “Whatever you’re doing, stop now and check to see if your vehicle has a Takata air bag recall. If it does, make an appointment to get your free repair as soon as possible," CarScoops reported.

Last month, Stellantis urged owners of some 276,000 US cars including Dodge Challengers, Chargers, Magnums and Chrysler 300s, to immediately stop driving them and get the faulty Takata airbags replaced.

