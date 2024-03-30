How many two-wheelers has Honda sold in India?

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India recently celebrated a major milestone in India
The company announced that they have sold more than 6 crore two-wheelers in India
The company reported an 86 per cent year-on-year sales growth in February 2024 with a total sales of 458,711 units retailed.
Compared to January 2024, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer dispatched 247,195 units of motorcycles and scooters in February last year.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated back in 1999
In 2001, its first manufacturing plant in Manesar started production for the Activa which helped in establishing Honda in India
In 2002, Honda started exports from Indian shores whereas in 2004, the brand launched Unicorn which entered the 150 cc segment.
Then the company launched the Shine which marked their entrance into the 125 cc segment. It is one of the most popular 125 cc motorcycle in the Indian market.
In 2015 and 2017, the brand achieved 2 crore and 4 crore sales milestones respectively.
Then in 2021, they accomplished the 5 crore domestic sales milestone in India whereas the 6 crore figure was achieved in 2024.