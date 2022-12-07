Would you buy an electric Honda Accord?

The 2023 Honda Accord will be offered in the US with a two-motor hybrid-electric system

Honda claims that this allows the premium sedan to offer a sportier drive experience

The company expects 50% of all sales of Accord to come from its hybrid variants

The hybrid Accord will offer around 335 Nm of torque

Accord repeatedly finds itself among the best-selling passenger vehicle in the US

The new Accord will also get a slew of other updates, including a new 7 larger main display inside

The hybrid variant will offer multiple drive modes - Econ, Normal, Sport & Individual

Will Accord in its hybrid form help Honda evolve further in changing times?
