Honda City and Amaze play tag team to push sales in November

Honda currently sells models like Jazz and WR-V but the bulk of the sales continues to come from relatively popular sedan models like Amaze and City. The company launched the strong hybrid version of City earlier this year as well and claims it has been receiving a good response for it. Predicting the improving economic sentiment in the country to bolster prospects, the company is looking at improving numbers in 2023. “Riding on the back of relatively better economic prospects, the demand for cars has continued well post the festive season and this momentum is also visible in our sales numbers," said Yuichi Murata, Director for Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd. "Our iconic Honda City and the popular Honda Amaze, have been the choice of our customers across the country. We are positive that the trend will continue and we will be able to cater to the growing demand as India goes back to the pre pandemic mode."

Honda has now reportedly set sights on having a presence in the highly lucrative mid-size SUV space and is believed to be readying at least two models for the market. Although there has been no official word on this, the company at present has no SUV in its portfolio. The updated Civic and the CR-V were taken off the product portfolio owing to subdued demand and this has increased speculation that more affordable models at lower price points are being planned.

