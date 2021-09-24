Hero Electric to set up 10,000 EV charging stations in India by 2022

India's largest electric two-wheeler company, Hero Electric on Friday announced that it will be boosting the existing charging infrastructure in India with a set up of 10,000 EV charging stations by 2022. The new move has been announced under Hero Electric's partnership with the Delhi-based EV charging solutions start-up Massive Mobility.

The company also said that its new set up will be available for use by all EV owners and will thus help ‘standardisation between manufacturers.’

Hero Electric's new EV partner Massive Mobility is a startup that aims to establish a ‘smart connected network’ for all the charging needs of 3-wheeler and 2-wheeler EVs. It enables charging point and parking services to EV owners through its cloud-based solutions.

(Also Read: Eye on Ola Electric challenge? Hero Electric to ramp up production big time)

Massive Mobility is claimed to help Hero Electric to ramp up the charging infrastructure in India. “Recent announcements by the Govt of India over the last few months have helped propel the EV industry onto the next level. We continue to expand our reach, setting up charging points and reskilling mechanics to create an ecosystem. As a pioneer brand in the EV segment, Hero has been investing in plotting low-cost charging stations over the last few years to foster growth of the charging infrastructure," said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.

Both the companies have also jointly conducted a survey to gauge consumer behaviour utilizing their charging stations. As per the survey, EV customers look for smart chargers that are identified through an app over the internet, 16 AMP charging stations and long chords.

“Till date, we have set up close to 1650 charging stations and aim to set up 20K by the end of 2022. This association with Massive Mobility will broaden our efforts to reach our objective. This partnership will not only benefit Hero as a company but the industry as well," added Gill.