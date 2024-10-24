GST appeals authority upholds 139 crore demand notice against Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said a Haryana GST appeals authority has upheld a tax demand of ₹139.3 crore against the company.

"The Commissioner (Appeals) has passed an order for the period July 2017 to August 2022 upholding the demand of ₹1,393 million, in a matter of tax liability under reverse charge basis on certain services," MSI said in a regulatory filing.

The company had paid the tax amount before the issuance of show cause notice dated September 28, 2023, it added.

The country's largest carmaker said it will be filing an appeal against the appellate order before the Tribunal.

The order will have no major impact on the financial, operational or other activities of the company, it added.

Maruti Suzuki shares on Wednesday ended 0.35 per cent up at ₹11,963.15 apiece on BSE.

