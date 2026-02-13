Greaves Electric Mobility records steady E2W and E3W growth in Q3 FY26

Greaves Electric Mobility recorded a steady improvement in its market position during Q3 FY26, supported by higher registrations across both electric two-wheelers and electric three-wheelers. During the quarter, the company registered over 18,000 electric two-wheelers, resulting in a 40 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase. This performance helped Greaves Electric Mobility reach an estimated 5 per cent market share, placing it among the top six players in India’s electric two-wheeler segment.

Regional performance contributed significantly to the overall growth. The company emerged as the market leader in Bihar with a market share of 21.5 per cent. In states such as Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal, which together account for a sizeable portion of national electric two-wheeler volumes, Greaves Electric Mobility held a combined market share of around 13 per cent. The company continues to focus on products developed specifically for Indian road conditions, climate and daily usage patterns.

The electric three-wheeler business also delivered its strongest quarterly performance in Q3 FY26. Registrations in this segment grew by 33 per cent compared to the previous quarter, supported by regional introductions of the Eltra City Xtra across northern, eastern and southern India.

Commenting on the quarter, Managing Director Vikas Singh highlighted consistent execution across categories and geographies, noting that the results reflect steady progress in strengthening the company’s position in both electric two-wheeler and electric three-wheeler segments.

From an operational standpoint, Greaves Electric Mobility continued to expand its footprint during the quarter. The company now operates through more than 500 sales and service touchpoints across the country, supporting customers in both urban and semi-urban markets. It also indicated plans to selectively scale its presence in regions showing sustained demand, while continuing to evaluate export opportunities, including its existing operations in Nepal.

