Omega Seiki Mobility launches Vextra electric scooter at 99,900

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has entered India’s personal electric mobility segment with the launch of its first fast-speed electric two-wheeler, the OSM Vextra, priced at ₹99,900.

The new electric scooter marks a strategic shift for the company, which has so far focused largely on commercial electric vehicles. With Vextra, OSM is targeting daily urban commuters as well as professional users looking for an affordable, high-performance electric scooter.

Features and performance

The scooter comes equipped with a 3.5-inch colour LCD showing real-time state of charge and distance-to-empty. Other features include USB charging, reverse parking assist and optional GSM connectivity.

Charging time is four hours for 0–80 per cent, while a full charge takes around five hours using a home charger. The OSM Vextra offers a top speed of 70 km/h and a real-world riding range of over 110 km per charge. It is positioned as a practical option for city use, combining performance, low running costs and modern connectivity features.

Battery, motor and riding modes

The OSM Vextra is powered by a 3.45 kWh IP67-rated LMFP battery and a 3 kW BLDC hub motor. It offers a gradeability of 12 degrees, making it suitable for flyovers and urban inclines. The scooter features three riding modes include Eco, City and Sports, allowing riders to choose between efficiency and performance.

Manufacturing and availability

OSM Vextra will be manufactured at Omega Seiki Mobility’s Faridabad facility, which has an annual production capacity of 25,000 units. Apart from India, the electric scooter will also be exported to African markets, helping the company expand its international footprint. The company plans to sell the scooter through its 200+ dealer network across India, reaching customers in Tier I, II and III cities.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Uday Narang, Founder & Chairman at Omega Seiki Mobility, said, “ With the launch of OSM Vextra, we are entering the fast-speed two-wheeler segment with a vehicle that balances performance, range, and affordability. Vextra reflects our commitment to build technology-led electric vehicles for everyday India — not just for metros, but for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where efficient mobility can truly transform lives and livelihoods."

Gaurav Kumar, Vice President of Strategy and Operations (2 Wheeler Business) at Omega Seiki Mobility, added, “OSM Vextra represents our vision for the future of everyday mobility in India. By blending intelligent technology, refined comfort, and sustainable efficiency into one platform, we want to create an electric riding experience that feels effortless, dependable, and inspiring for the next generation of urban commuters and professionals."

