Govt receives investment proposals worth 75,000 crore under auto PLI scheme

By: PTI
| Updated on: 10 Sep 2024, 20:48 PM
The government has received investment proposals worth around ₹75,000 crore under the auto PLI scheme, of which close to ₹18,000 crore has already b
...
Speaking at the 64th Annual SIAM convention, Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the scheme has helped create around 30,000 jobs in the country.

The government has received investment proposals worth around 75,000 crore under the auto PLI scheme of which close to 18,000 crore has already been invested, Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday. Speaking at the 64th Annual SIAM convention here, the minister said the scheme has helped create around 30,000 jobs in the country.

"Since its launch, the scheme (Auto PLI) has been instrumental in attracting 74,850 crore in proposed investments. Of this 17,896 crore has been actually invested by March 2024," Kumaraswamy said.

He noted that in order to ensure continuous growth in electric mobility, the ministry is now focusing on charging infrastructure.

"While developing the charging infrastructure, we are conscious that integrating this infrastructure with renewable energy sources is essential for maximising the environmental benefits of electric mobility," the minister said.

He noted that the government and the industry need to make dedicated efforts to help India achieve its sustainability goals while maintaining the desired growth path.

"I can assure all of you that the government will continue to take initiatives to make the business ecosystem more industry-friendly," he added.

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2024, 20:48 PM IST
TAGS: Auto PLI Scheme PLI Scheme Auto Sector Indian Auto Sector Automotive Industry

