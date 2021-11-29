GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 deliveries to start from December

Delivers of GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 are set to begin next month and the news has been confirmed by the brand's chief Duncan Aldred, Electrek reported. The pickup truck that is claimed to have an all-electric range of 329 miles (around 530 kilometres), had entered production earlier this month.

The electric pickup will debut General Motors' proprietary Ultium battery architecture, and the model is priced from $112,595. The limited-run launch edition will have the capability to tow up to 3,402 kg and haul up to 590 kg load, claims the automaker.

The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 will be classified as a heavy-duty vehicle, with its curb weight of 4,103 kg. Upon launch, this electric pickup truck will compete with rivals such as Ford F150 Lightning, Rivian's e-pickup and Tesla Cybertruck as well. It will also be GMC's entry model in the growing number of pure electric pickup truck fleets.

The Edition 1 pickup features a futuristic design language, sporting a muscular persona. It carries design philosophy that takes inspiration from the iconic Hummer. However, the EV also gets several elements that are absolutely modern and indicate zero-emission characteristics. The EV generates power from a three-motor electric powertrain which is claimed to be capable of sprinting 0-96 kmph in three seconds.

General Motors claims that it has so far received over 125,000 bookings for the Hummer EV Edition 1 electric pickup. However, the automaker has not yet revealed how many models of the EV it plans to build throughout the year.

There are four broad variants of Hummer that GM has planned to rollout, but slowly over the course of almost three years. The Edition 1 was originally planned for fall of 2021 and is on schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic and global parts shortages.