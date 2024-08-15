HT Auto
General Motors sued by Texas, US for allegedly violating drivers' privacy

By: Reuters
Updated on: 15 Aug 2024, 11:58 AM
General Motors has been sued by the state of Texas, which accused the automaker of installing technology on more than 14 million vehicles to collect data about drivers, which it then sold to insurers and other companies without drivers' consent.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Tuesday's lawsuit arose from a probe announced in June into whether several automakers collected and sold mass amounts of data without drivers' knowledge.

Paxton said GM's data were used to compile "Driving Scores" assessing whether more than 1.8 million Texas drivers had "bad" habits such as speeding, braking too fast, steering too sharply into turns, not using seatbelts and driving late at night.

Also Read : Is your car selling personal data? Honda, Hyundai under scanner in US

Insurers could then use the data when deciding whether to raise premiums, cancel policies or deny coverage, Paxton said.

The technology was allegedly installed on most GM vehicles starting with the 2015 model year.

Paxton said GM's practice was for dealers to subject unwitting consumers who had just completed the stressful buying and leasing process into believing that enrolling in its OnStar diagnostic products, which collected the data, was mandatory.

Also Read : GM says it is committed to China operations despite challenges

"Companies are using invasive technology to violate the rights of our citizens in unthinkable ways," Paxton said in a statement. "Our investigation revealed that General Motors has engaged in egregious business practices that violated Texans' privacy and broke the law. We will hold them accountable."

GM said in a emailed statement: "We've been in discussions with the Attorney General's office and are reviewing the complaint. We share the desire to protect consumers' privacy."

Texas filed its lawsuit in a state court in Montgomery County, near Houston. It seeks the destruction of improperly collected data, compensation for drivers, civil fines and other remedies for violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2024, 11:58 AM IST
TAGS: General Motors GM

