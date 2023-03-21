HT Auto
Home Auto News France Rejects Germany's Push To Change Rules On Car Emissions

France rejects Germany's push to change rules on car emissions

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2023, 17:42 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

France's European affairs minister rejected on Tuesday opposition by Germany to a law that would require new cars sold in the EU from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, with the minister saying an earlier agreement should be upheld.

File photo used for representational purposes. (AP)
File photo used for representational purposes. (AP)
File photo used for representational purposes. (AP)
File photo used for representational purposes.

After months of negotiations, the European Parliament, the EU Commission and European Union member states agreed last year to the law that would effectively make it impossible to sell combustion engine cars from that date.

Also Read : Alternative fuel made for cow dung runs vehicles in France )

But Germany this month declared its last-minute opposition. It wants sales of new cars with internal combustion engines to be allowed after that date if they run on e-fuels.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

"We should stick to what was agreed. I have no doubt the Germans will find an agreement with their colleagues on this," French minister Laurence Boone told reporters in Brussels.

Also Read : Curbing vehicle speed could cut 6.7 million tonnes of CO2 in this country

German EU affairs minister Anna Luehrmann said the agreement was accepted, but added that the German government and the European Commission were still in talks about some final details.

"I expect that these talks will be concluded before the summit this week," she said, referring to a summit of EU leaders that will be held on Thursday and Friday.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2023, 17:42 PM IST
TAGS: Sustainability EV Electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city