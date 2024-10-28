HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Formula One: Max Verstappen More Worried About His Pace Than Penalties

Formula One: Max Verstappen more worried about his pace than penalties

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 28 Oct 2024, 06:43 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Three-time F1 world champion Verstappen started alongside Ferrari's race winner Carlos Sainz at Mexico City GP but finished sixth after taking two 10-
...
F1
Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. are seen in action with drivers as RB's Yuki Tsunoda crashes at the start of the race. (REUTERS)
F1
Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. are seen in action with drivers as RB's Yuki Tsunoda crashes at the start of the race.

Max Verstappen sounded more concerned about his car's pace than the penalties he collected in Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix, sanctions his Red Bull team boss Christian Horner called "excessive".

The triple Formula One world champion started alongside Ferrari's race winner Carlos Sainz but finished sixth after taking two 10-second penalties for forcing title rival Lando Norris off the track.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Komaki Xgt X One (HT Auto photo)
Komaki XGT X One
BatteryCapacity Icon1.56 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 47,617 - 78,920
Compare
View Offers
Emflux Motors Emflux One (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux One
BatteryCapacity Icon9.7 kWh Range Icon200 km
₹ 5.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Simple Energy Dot One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy Dot One
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon151 km
₹99,999
Compare
Gt Force One Plus (HT Auto photo)
GT Force One Plus
Range Icon65 km
₹ 68,982 - 86,970
Compare
View Offers
Simple Energy One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy One
BatteryCapacity Icon5 kwh Range Icon212 km/charge
₹ 1.45 - 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Gt Force One (HT Auto photo)
GT Force One
BatteryCapacity Icon1.34 kWh Range Icon65 km
₹ 62,850 - 85,945
Compare
View Offers

The result cut the Dutch driver's championship lead over McLaren's Norris to 47 points with four rounds remaining.

Asked if he would have done anything differently, Verstappen joked that next time he might maybe get a drink while he waited in the pitstop.

"I mean, the engine was off for 20 seconds, so I had enough time," he added.

Verstappen said the 20 seconds was a lot but he was not going to cry about it.

"The biggest problem that I have is that today was a bad day in terms of race pace. That was quite clear again on the mediums and on the hard tyres," he told reporters.

The champion felt the turn four incident that triggered the first penalty was "more of a question mark" while the second at turn seven "is what it is".

"To get back to sixth is alright but then I couldn't even fight the Mercedes cars in front, I just had no grip. Just sliding a lot, couldn't brake," he said.

In Austin a week ago, Verstappen and Norris also clashed, and it was the McLaren driver who collected a penalty when he was pushed wide but ended up ahead and did not give the place back.

"Last week that was alright, this week 20-second penalty. It's what it is," said Verstappen. "I just keep racing."

Horner told reporters separately that the penalties were "very harsh" and an obvious reaction to what had happened in Austin, and the backlash then.

"I think we're in danger of flipping the overtaking laws upside down, where drivers will just try to get their nose ahead at the apex and then claim that they have to be given a room on the exit (to the corner)," he added.

"It's something that just needs to be tidied up so that everybody knows what is acceptable between now and the end of the season. Otherwise, we're going to end up in a mess at the upcoming races."

Horner said Red Bull would not be seeking a right to review the stewards' decision, unlike McLaren after the U.S. Grand Prix.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2024, 06:43 AM IST
TAGS: Formula One F1 motorsports car racing

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.