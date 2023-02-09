Formula E all set to make India debut this weekend. Key things to know

Formula E is all set to touchdown in Hyderabad this weekend as India plays host to the key motorsport event for the first time ever. While Greater Noida has previously hosted Formula One races in 2011, 2012 and 2013, its all-electric equivalent is only now making its India debut. The Hyderabad street circuit is also now the 30th venue to ever host an E-Prix.

While Formula One may need no introduction and continues to expand its fan base across the globe, Formula E is also gaining popularity and acceptance. Fast and furious, Formula E also has FIA world championship status. The competitors and drivers are every bit as intent on reaching the podium and picking up both the trophy and points but many feel it is this - and not Formula One - that will eventually remain prevalent in the distant future as our world moves towards electric mobility in almost every sphere.

Here are some key things you need to know before tuning in to the Hyderabad leg of Formula E this Saturday, February 11:

Formula E: History

Formula E is the brainchild of former FIA president Jean Todt and Spanish businessman Alejandro Agag. It was eventually decided to turn it into a motor racing championship even as the world put focus on factors such as climate change and global warming. The first ever Formula E race involving battery-powered race cars was held back in September of 2014 in Beijing. The inaugural season had 11 races across 10 cities which included Beijing, Putrajaya in Malaysia, Uruguay's Punta del Este, Buenos Aires, Long Beach in California, Miami, Monte Carlo, Berlin, Moscow and London. As many as 10 teams with two drivers each participated. Each driver had two electric race cars to drive.

The first-ever Formula E race was won by Lucas di Grassi of the Audi Sport ABT team but it was former F1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr. of China racing who would eventually win the season that was decided in the second of two races in London. He won by the margin of a single point. Interestingly, India's Karun Chandok also participated in the first-ever Formula E season, partnering Brunno Senna for the Mahindra Racing team.

The 2015-16 season had 10 races across nine cities and was eventually won by Sebastian Buemi for the Renault e.Dams team. di Grassi finished second but managed to take the crown in the 2016-17 season. In both the seasons though, it was Renault e.Dams that was the team with the most points.

The 2017-18 season was won by Jean-Eric Vergne for the Techeetah team from China even though the team title was claimed by Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler. The next season was significant because Gen 2 cars were brought in and the need for changing cars and pit stops was eliminated unless damage was suffered. Newer players like BMW and Nissan also came in. Jean-Eric Vergne would win the season to become the first driver in Formula E with more than one champion crown. His team - Techeetah - won the constructor's championship for the first time.

Mercedes-Benz and Porsche would join the 2019-20 season but Covid-19 pandemic would mean a curtailed season and multiple races at one venue - in Germany. Antonio Felix da Costa of Techeetah won the driver's championship after moving here from BMW i Andretti Motorsport. Techeetah became the first team to win multiple constructor's championships.

The 2020-21 season was mighty significant because Formula E received FIA World Championship status from FIA. Audi and BMW would pull out though and after 15 races, it was Nyck de Vries - currently with Scuderia AlphaTauri in Formula One - who would win the season. Mercedes EQ took the season trophy among the teams.

The 2021-22 season saw several changes in the rules and was the final season in which Gen 2 cars were used. The season was won by Stoffel Vandoorne for Mercedes EQ and the same team now clinched its second constructor's title as well.

Formula E: Present

The ongoing 2022-23 season is the first in which Formula E sees Gen 3 cars being raced. There are 11 teams competing in the season. These are - DS Penske, Nio 333 Racing, ABT CUPRA, NEOM McLaren, Maserati MSG, Mahindra Racing, Jaguar TCS, Tag Heuer Porsche, Envision Racing, Nissan and Avalanche Andretti. Mercedes EQ packed up before the start of the season.

Three races have already taken placed in the season - one in Mexico City and two in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah. All eyes are now on Hyderabad before Formula E goes on to add newer cities like Cape Town and Sao Paulo.

Formula E: Rules and regulations

Formula E is significantly different to Formula One and any other FIA World Championship race format. On obvious lines, it features open-wheeled race cars that are entirely powered by battery. All competing teams have absolutely identical specs - hardware as well as software. This means every driver in every team has an absolutely equal chance of winning as the next.

The Gen 3 cars being raced in Formula E now have a power output of 350 kW and a top speed of 322 kmph. There is no three-day weekend here and instead, each Formula E sees a grid that is divided into two groups based on rankings. And here is where it begins to sound mighty complicated.

Racers in each group competes for 10 minutes to set the fastest lap time. The quickest four from each group then go into ‘duels’. So the quickest from the first group takes on the fourth quickest in second group, and so on and so forth. This is the quarterfinal stage. The winners then progress to duels in the semifinal and then the final where the winner takes pole position. The runner-up takes second spot. The semi-finalists take third and fourth spot while the quarter finalists get placed fifth to eight - all based on laptimes set.

That's still not all. The fifth to 12th-placed drivers in the group from which the racer on pole position first competed in will take odd places on the grid and those from the other group will take on even positions. If it reads complicated, it is because it sort of is complicated. But officials and a number of fans say it all becomes clearer once the event starts off.

A look at the qualifying format in Formula E.

Formula E: What is Attack Mode?

Each Formula E event - practice, qualifying and race, takes place on one single day only. During the course of the race, there are no pit stops but racers can go for something called ‘Attack Mode’. Racers usually compete at around 300 kW power but can make use of the full 350 kW for short durations in the race. To activate, however, a driver has to move the car to a designated area on the track away from the racing line. While this allows for the additional boost of power, it also opens up a chance for the racer at back to overtake when this particular car moves away for the boost.

Formula E: What is Hyderabad race circuit like?

The Hyderabad street circuit has been temporarily constructed to host the Formula E event. At the edge of the Hussain Sagar Lake, the street circuit stretches for 2.83 kms and has 17 turns. There is quite a lot of getting used to that the circuit demands and racers are expected to master everything not just minutely but quickly if they are to taste success.

