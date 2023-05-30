Flying cars may be a reality by end of this decade: Hyundai

HT Auto
Electric cars may be taking over global roads in top gear but the most-awaited innovation in personal mobility space remains a flying car. While a number of brands and organisations are working towards making these a reality, a Hyundai official has now said it is possible for cars to take to the skies by the end of the ongoing decade.

A vision image of a vertiport presented by Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group.
A vision image of a vertiport presented by Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group.

There is enormous potential in allowing cars to lift off and add wings to a motorist's dreams of commuting in the air on a daily basis. The closest the world has come to this is in the form of eVOTL or electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft which is also popularly referred to as flying car. And while there have been a few successful test flights undertaken already, it is not a simple matter of turning the ignition and setting off for the clouds.

Hyundai UK top boss Michael Cole recently told TopGear.com that it is possible for such vehicles to become a practical reality for the world by the turn of the decade. “We could see some intra-city type application with the Urban Air Mobility for cargo, but maybe for passengers. But that’s towards the end of this decade and obviously smaller scale," he reportedly said.

The potential is enormous but so are the challenges. The first batch of flying cars for individuals could be single or double-seat versions even if those meant for ferrying cargo are slightly bigger. And scale would be crucial too which means these would be super expensive for the private buyer once put on the market. And then there is the biggest question of them all - how to regulate air traffic for personal mobility?

A paper published by US aviation regulator shed some light into the ecosystem that will eventually be required to allow for flying vehicles to take to the skies, including vertiports. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under US Department of Transportation calls for dedicated corridors monitored and even potentially governed by Cooperative Operating Practices or COP.

First Published Date: 30 May 2023, 11:20 AM IST
