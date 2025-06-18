FASTag Annual Pass launched at 3,000, valid for 200 trips a year

The central government has announced the new FASTag-based annual pass priced at ₹3,000. Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari revealed more details about the annual pass, which aims to make cross tolls more seamless across the country. The FASTag-based annual pass will be effective from August 15, 2025, and will be valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first.

The FASTag-based annual pass promises to make crossing tolls for private vehicle more seamless, while also reducing the cost burden.

FASTag Annual Pass: Only For Private Vehicles

The FASTag-annual pass will be available only for non-commercial private vehicles, essentially private vehicle owners. Gadkari further revealed that a dedicated link for activation and renewal will be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra app, as well as on the NHAI and MoRTH official websites.

The FASTag annual pass will use the existing toll infrastructure

Nitin Gadkari further said, “This policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction. By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimizing disputes at toll plazas, the Annual Pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners."

FASTag Annual Pass: Will use existing infrastructure

The annual pass will allow private vehicle owners to travel across national highways and state expressways for a year without paying additional toll charges. It will be based on the existing FASTag infrastructure and will later comply with the sensor-based toll collection systems that could be introduced in the future.

The move should make travel for private vehicles much easier on toll roads without making a significant impact on revenue. The government collected about ₹55,000 crore in revenue from toll collection in FY2023-24. However, private cars contributed only ₹8,000 crore to the same. The move will also reduce the cost burden for vehicle owners.

