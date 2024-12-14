New KTM 390 Adventure & 390 Enduro R pre-bookings officially open 

KTM has officially opened the order books for the new-generation 390 Adventure and all-new 390 Enduro R motorcycles in India
The new KTM adventure motorcycles were first unveiled at EICMA 2024 and made their India debut at India Bike Week 2024
The new KTM 390 Adventure gets a complete overhaul over the predecessor with a new design, bigger proportions, and more features
The new KTM 390 Adventure will be available in two variants - X and S
The 390 Adventure X will come with alloy wheels, lower seat height, and fewer features and get a lower starting price
The 390 Adventure S will ride on spoked wheels and will be more off-road-friendly
The KTM 390 Enduro R is the lighter and more trail-friendly option that will be launched alongside the 390 ADV
The 390 Enduro R gets minimal bodywork, smaller headlamp, flat seat, and a taller seat height, among other changes
The final specs are yet to be revealed for both bikes