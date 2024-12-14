New KTM 390 Adventure & 390 Enduro R pre-bookings officially open 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 14, 2024

KTM has officially opened the order books for the new-generation 390 Adventure and all-new 390 Enduro R motorcycles in India

The new KTM adventure motorcycles were first unveiled at EICMA 2024 and made their India debut at India Bike Week 2024

The new KTM 390 Adventure gets a complete overhaul over the predecessor with a new design, bigger proportions, and more features

The new KTM 390 Adventure will be available in two variants - X and S 

 Check product page

The 390 Adventure X will come with alloy wheels, lower seat height, and fewer features and get a lower starting price 

The 390 Adventure S will ride on spoked wheels and will be more off-road-friendly

The KTM 390 Enduro R is the lighter and more trail-friendly option that will be launched alongside the 390 ADV

The 390 Enduro R gets minimal bodywork, smaller headlamp, flat seat, and a taller seat height, among other changes 

The final specs are yet to be revealed for both bikes 
Want to know more about the new KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R?
Click Here