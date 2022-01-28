HT Auto
Home Auto News Ducati announces ‘Ducati Unica’ customisation program

Ducati announces ‘Ducati Unica’ customisation program

Ducati has also opened its Centro Stile Ducati studio for artists and creators.Bikes under the Ducati Unica program will be delivered with a certificate of uniqueness.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jan 2022, 03:45 PM
Ducati owners who sign up for the program will get direct access to the Ducati Centro Stile atelier in person.
Ducati owners who sign up for the program will get direct access to the Ducati Centro Stile atelier in person.

Ducati has announced the launch of Ducati Unica customization program. Under the newly introduced program, customers will be able to ‘design and build’ their own exclusive and unique Ducati motorcycles.

Under the Ducati Unica, the company has also opened its Centro Stile Ducati studio for artists and creators that will collaborate directly with designers and technicians to create unique motorcycles.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Ducati owners who sign up for the program will get direct access to the Ducati Centro Stile atelier in person. These customers will also get a chance to witness first-hand the level of dedication and attention to detail that Ducati reserves for each customisation project. “Design is a distinctive element of our creations. We wanted to give Ducatisti the chance to identify themselves even more with their own bike, making it a direct expression of each person’s individual style. Therefore, we created Ducati Unica, an exclusive program that testifies to the excellence of Made in Italy of which Ducati is a representative in the world," says Andrea Ferraresi, Centro Stile Ducati Director.

(Also Read: Ducati rolls out its first electric race motorcycle called V21L)

Each motorcycle to be produced under the Ducati Unica program will be delivered to its owner along with a ‘certificate of uniqueness’. The company also announced that it will only accept an extremely limited number of requests each year for its Ducati Unica program and only limited people will be allowed to participate. “An exciting and unforgettable experience of customization to be experienced directly within our Centro Stile. The moment in which Ducatisti finally see their bike is very exciting for us at the Centro Stile and a source of great pride," added Ferraresi.

(Also Read: Ducati India to ride in DesertX and 10 other new motorcycles this year)

Interested customers can get in touch with their respective dealers to obtain the information necessary to request access to the program.

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2022, 03:45 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati bikes 2022 Ducati bikes Ducati Unica
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Ducati announces ‘Ducati Unica’ customisation program
Ducati announces ‘Ducati Unica’ customisation program
Gurugram gets India's largest EV station that can charge up to 100 electric cars
Gurugram gets India's largest EV station that can charge up to 100 electric cars
Harley-Davidson rolls out eight new bikes as part of 2022 lineup
Harley-Davidson rolls out eight new bikes as part of 2022 lineup
Ola Electric to set up new automobile development facility in UK
Ola Electric to set up new automobile development facility in UK
Nissan Magnite production surpasses 42,000 mark; SUV exported to 15 countries
Nissan Magnite production surpasses 42,000 mark; SUV exported to 15 countries

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city