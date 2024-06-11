HT Auto
Domestic passenger vehicle retails rise 4% in May to 3,47,492 units: SIAM

By: PTI
| Updated on: 11 Jun 2024, 17:42 PM
Domestic passenger vehicle sales up 4 pc in May at 3,47,492 units: SIAM
Overall passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches from companies to dealers stood at 3,34,537 units in May 2023.
Overall passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches from companies to dealers stood at 3,34,537 units in May 2023.

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased 4 per cent year-on-year in May to 3,47,492 units, as compared to the same month last year, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday. Overall passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches from companies to dealers stood at 3,34,537 units in May 2023.

"Passenger vehicles have only witnessed a moderate growth, primarily owing to a high base effect of the previous year," the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement.

Also Read : Car sales drop marginally in May, blame heatwave and elections

Two-wheeler sales rose 10 per cent to 16,20,084 units last month, as compared to 14,71,550 units in the year-ago period. Three-wheeler dispatches rose 15 per cent to 55,763 units in May, as against 48,610 units in May 2023.

First Published Date: 11 Jun 2024, 13:11 PM IST
