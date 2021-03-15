The long wait for the completed Delhi-Meerut Expressway is all set to end in two years. Contract for one of the key pending stretches on the highway, a four-lane section on Hapur Road, has been finally awarded to a group called PNC Infratech recently. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) confirmed this information through a statement recently.

The tender of four-lane connector connecting Meerut-Delhi Expressway's fifth phase Hapur Road was uploaded by NHAI on the website of the Transport Ministry.

The fifth phase of the project is to be completed in two years, starting from Shakarpur, eight km ahead of Lohianagar Mandi on Hapur Road. It will cost ₹524.96 crore. The bids for the tender will be opened on 28 April. In the next few days, the fourth phase of the expressway started from Paratapur will be opened.

According to reports, complete preparations are being made to open the Delhi-Meerut Expressway for vehicles from March 31. Rajendra Aggarwal, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Meerut has recently announced that the expressway will be opened on March 31 after the Holi festiv.

On the instructions of the Centre, NHAI has engaged additional engineers and workers to complete the remaining works in the second phase of this project in the next ten days. The work near Lalkuan will be completed in the next three days.

The phase 1 of the project (Akshardham to UP Gate) caters to about 1.2 lakh passenger car units (PCUs) per day. The phase 2 (UP Gate to Dana) is about 19.2km while phase 4 (Dasna to Meerut) is about 32km and is being built as a six-lane access-controlled highway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project on December 31, 2015. In November 2019, the deadline of the expressway was revised to May 2020, which has now been extended.