Delhi to get over 1,000 electric buses this month: Transport minister

Delhi will receive more than 1,000 electric buses this month, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

Singh, in an interview with PTI, said Delhi's transport sector is currently operating at a loss of ₹235 crore.

The minister said the government is working on a recovery plan and aims to turn the sector profitable within a year. "This month, we will bring more than 1,000 electric buses to Delhi," Singh said.

Singh, who is among the six cabinet ministers in Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government, took oath on February 20 after the BJP formed a government in Delhi for the first time in 26 years.

Appointed as the minister for transport, health, and other departments, Singh emphasised the need to make Delhi's transport system more accessible and convenient for the public.

"We need to improve public transport so that people rely less on private vehicles. Our first step will be to introduce electric buses in Delhi, followed by further enhancements to strengthen the transport network," Singh said.

He added that the city would see gradual improvements in the transport sector over the next six months.

"In the first phase, we will focus on immediate and essential reforms. In the second phase, we will introduce major projects to make public transport more efficient and accessible," he stated.

As part of the government's vision for modern and environmentally friendly mobility, Singh underscored the importance of increasing the number of electric buses in Delhi.

"Delhi does not have enough electric buses, and we will bring more," he said.

"With over 1,000 electric buses arriving this month, public transport will see a significant boost, contributing to a cleaner and greener city," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi's 2020 Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, which expired in August last year, has been extended multiple times. The latest extension lasts until March 31, 2025.

On November 28, 2024, former Chief Minister Atishi announced at a press conference that in response to the worsening air quality, the Delhi Cabinet had decided to extend the EV policy and reinstate subsidies and road tax exemptions that had been pending since January 1.

"Electric vehicles purchased on or after January 1, 2024, will now receive subsidies and road tax exemptions, which were halted by the BJP when Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail," she claimed.

Additionally, the previous government had formed a six-member IIT Delhi committee to investigate bus fire incidents in state-run buses.

The committee was tasked with examining the causes of both electric and CNG bus fires and assessing the role of bus maintenance in these incidents.

"I don't want to dwell on what the previous government did or didn't do, but the BJP is here to improve Delhi's transport system for its people. Public transport should be efficient, environmentally friendly, and accessible to all. We will ensure that every citizen benefits from these reforms," Singh said.

