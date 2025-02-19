Delhi gets first electric Gramin Sewa vehicle as part of green mobility push

In a step towards promoting environmentally friendly transportation, the first electric Gramin Sewa vehicle was officially registered in the national capital on Tuesday. The new vehicle, designed for last-mile connectivity, has a seating capacity of six passengers plus a driver.

Gramin Sewa, launched in 2011, is a para-transit system operating high-capacity three-wheelers in rural areas, unauthorized resettlement colonies, and JJ clusters. These vehicles play a crucial role in providing affordable transport to Delhi's underserved regions.

The Delhi government has mandated the replacement of all CNG-powered Gramin Sewa vehicles, originally registered under the 2010-11 scheme, with electric variants. This move is part of a broader strategy to reduce pollution and promote clean mobility.

Chandu Chaurasia, President of Delhi's Gramin Sewa Union, expressed enthusiasm over the milestone and said, "The registration of the first six-plus-one electric Gramin Sewa vehicle in Delhi is a matter of great happiness for all of us drivers. We congratulate the transport department officials, the government, and the new administration, which aims to bring change within 100 days. We also hope for subsidies and concessions to support this transition."

A directive issued by the transport department in September last year specified that replacements must be electric, with a maximum seating capacity of six passengers plus a driver. The vehicles must also meet approval standards set by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Officials estimate that while around 6,000 Gramin Sewa autorickshaws were originally registered, only 2,000 to 3,000 remain operational at present.

Registered owners seeking to replace their vehicles must apply through an online, Aadhaar-based process or use an Enrolment ID (EID) if Aadhaar is unavailable. Additionally, a no-dues certificate must be obtained within seven days to ensure there are no outstanding taxes, challans, or legal issues.

With the first electric Gramin Sewa now on Delhi's roads, stakeholders hope the transition will accelerate, supported by government incentives and infrastructural improvements.

