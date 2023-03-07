Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Baraat

Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory and made security arrangements ahead for the safety of motorists and pedestrians ahead of Holi and Shab-e-Baraat. Through a Twitter post, the traffic department has advised motorists to drive slow and safe despite festive vibes of Holi and Shab-e-Baraat.

In order to ensure smooth traffic movement and help prevent rash driving or stunts, the Delhi Police has deployed more than 150 company security personnel other than police, 800 traffic police personnel and 9,000 local police for March 7 and 8.

More than 600 pickets and 1,300 motorcycle patrolling teams are also being deployed across the national capital while 759 traffic officers have been deployed at 283 strategic locations.

Special teams of traffic police along with PCR and local police will be present on various roads to check drunken driving and traffic rule violations. As many as 2,033 poloce officers have been deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 and vulnerable points for Holi. Radar guns will be used to check incidences of over-speeding.

As per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, in cases of drunken driving, using mobile phone while driving, red-light jumping, dangerous driving and over-speeding, the officers will seize the driving license, which could also be liable for suspension for a minimum of three months.

Action will also be taken against registered owners of vehicles, whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorized persons, performing stunts or driving without a license.

The public has also been advised to adhere to prescribed speed limits, obey traffic signals, and not indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles. Two-wheeler drivers and riders have been advised to wear helmets and avoid triple riding.

Public has been appealed to avoid traffic violations, especially drunken driving, over-speeding, triple riding, riding without a helmet and driving in the wrong carriage.

(with inputs from PTI)

