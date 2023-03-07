HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Holi, Shab E Baraat

Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Baraat

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2023, 13:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory and made security arrangements ahead for the safety of motorists and pedestrians ahead of Holi and Shab-e-Baraat. Through a Twitter post, the traffic department has advised motorists to drive slow and safe despite festive vibes of Holi and Shab-e-Baraat.

File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only

In order to ensure smooth traffic movement and help prevent rash driving or stunts, the Delhi Police has deployed more than 150 company security personnel other than police, 800 traffic police personnel and 9,000 local police for March 7 and 8.

More than 600 pickets and 1,300 motorcycle patrolling teams are also being deployed across the national capital while 759 traffic officers have been deployed at 283 strategic locations.

Also Read : Here's how to protect your car from Holi stains: Key steps

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Special teams of traffic police along with PCR and local police will be present on various roads to check drunken driving and traffic rule violations. As many as 2,033 poloce officers have been deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 and vulnerable points for Holi. Radar guns will be used to check incidences of over-speeding.

As per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, in cases of drunken driving, using mobile phone while driving, red-light jumping, dangerous driving and over-speeding, the officers will seize the driving license, which could also be liable for suspension for a minimum of three months.

Action will also be taken against registered owners of vehicles, whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorized persons, performing stunts or driving without a license.

The public has also been advised to adhere to prescribed speed limits, obey traffic signals, and not indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles. Two-wheeler drivers and riders have been advised to wear helmets and avoid triple riding.

Public has been appealed to avoid traffic violations, especially drunken driving, over-speeding, triple riding, riding without a helmet and driving in the wrong carriage.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2023, 13:22 PM IST
TAGS: road safety safe driving Holi 2023
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city