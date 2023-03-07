HT Auto
Here's how to protect your car from Holi stains: Key steps

Holis is undoubtedly the most vibrant of all festivals in India. It lets you dabble with colours and revel in its festivities. People celebrate Holi with powdered colours and water balloons. The cars often fall prey to the people amid the festivities as silent spectators. It is common to see cars with different colour stains right after the Holi, which is stressful for many car owners as the stains damage the car's exterior paint. Also, it becomes more stressful when the car's interior gets all dirty and stained with colours. Besides the stress of cleaning and removing the stains, it also puts pressure with high expense.

Following some simple steps can ensure a stain-free car during Holi.
Taking a few precautions while celebrating Holi could certainly reduce the stress and the financial burden involved in your colour-stained car. Here are some key tips and tricks to protect your vehicle from stains or colour during Holi.

Park the car in a covered garage

Parking the car in a covered garage is the best precautionary measure you can take to protect the vehicle from colour stains. Park it in a closed parking space or at least use a car cover if a covered garage or closed parking area is not available. This prevents the car from being stained by coloured powders or water being splashed on it. Also, covering the vehicle from roof to wheel will prevent it from general dust and moisture.

Hire a cab

Prevention is always better than cure. If you really need to go out on the day of Holi, hire a cab instead of using your vehicle. This will remove the chance of your car getting any stains. This will eventually save you from spending a whole lot of money on getting the colours out of the car and an expensive car wash.

Use car wax or polish

If you really need to take out your car on the day of Holi, apply some car wax polish or get a coating of Teflon on the vehicle as a protective measure. Ensure you thoroughly wash the car before applying wax or polishing for maximum benefit. The wax coat or Teflon will prevent colour stains on the top coat of the paint.

Keep windows closed

Ensure the car windows are closed at all times. This will not let any coloured powder or water balloons enter the cabin and leave any stains inside. The cabin upholstery can quickly soak up water and other contents. Remember, cleaning upholstery is complex, and getting that fixed could be expensive. Hence, keeping the car windows closed during Holi will help you avoid unwanted stains on your car's interiors. Also, for additional protection, cling wraps or plastic covers can be used to cover parts like seats, steering wheel, door knobs, controls, headrests, and backrests. Use old clothes, bedsheets, or curtains if you don't have enough plastic to cover the cabin.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2023, 12:53 PM IST
TAGS: car care vehicle care car maintenance vehicle maintenance
