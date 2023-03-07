Here's how to keep your car free from stains this Holi

Some easy and useful tricks can help save your car from rigid colour stains
You should find a covered parking spot or at least try to use a car cover
You can apply car wax on the vehicle's exterior to add an additional layer of protection
Wax on the car also helps in getting rid of stains from the surface
Next option is teflon coating which keeps the car's original paint protected
If your car ends up stained, give it a thorough wash at the earliest
If you take your car out during Holi, keep the windows rolled up
This will prevent colours and water from entering the cabin
Avoid entering the car if you have lots of colour on you