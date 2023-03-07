Here's how to keep your car free from stains this Holi

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 07, 2023

Some easy and useful tricks can help save your car from rigid colour stains

You should find a covered parking spot or at least try to use a car cover

 You can apply car wax on the vehicle's exterior to add an additional layer of protection

 Wax on the car also helps in getting rid of stains from the surface

Next option is teflon coating which keeps the car's original paint protected

If your car ends up stained, give it a thorough wash at the earliest

If you take your car out during Holi, keep the windows rolled up

This will prevent colours and water from entering the cabin 

Avoid entering the car if you have lots of colour on you
If you need to enter the car in such a condition, you may cover car seats with towels
